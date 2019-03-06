Music artist R. Kelly arrives at the Circuit Court of Cook County, Domestic Relations Division on March 6, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. - Kelly denied allegations he sexually abused women and girls in his first public comments since being indicted last month. "I didn't do this stuff. This not me," Kelly told "CBS This Morning", saying he was "fighting" for his life in an interview to air Wednesday. Excerpts were released Tuesday. (Photo by JOSHUA LOTT / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSHUA LOTT/AFP/Getty Images)
R&B singer R. Kelly detained after child support hearing
CHICAGO — Authorities say R&B singer R. Kelly was taken into custody during a hearing in Chicago over unpaid child support.
Kelly left the courtroom with his lawyers on Wednesday through a different door than he had entered. His hands weren’t cuffed.
Cook County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari says Kelly was taken into custody and will be transferred to the county jail.
She says she doesn’t know the reason he was taken into custody, including whether it had to do with unpaid child support he owes.
Kelly was charged last month with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse pertaining to four women years ago, including three who were underage at the time.
The singer has denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty.