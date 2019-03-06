× Puppy Raising Club

Denver – Fox31 News a proud partner of the Freedom Service Dogs of America. They provide trained dogs to people in need, including children, veterans and active duty military.

We’ve been following along with their work for two years now, but right now Freedom Service Dogs needs some help from dog lovers, especially puppy lovers!

Freedom Service Dogs has a new program called Puppy-Raising club. They are seeking local, dedicated volunteers to join the Puppy-Raising club and help train the next generation of service dogs. The volunteer puppy risers are responsible for training a puppy in basic obedience, house manners, and socialization through exposure to many different kinds of people, environments, animals and vehicles. The puppies will stay in the volunteer’s home until they are 13 to 15 months old, at which point they will return to FSD for custom training and placement with one of the 100+ clients on their waiting list.

To learn more about this program or more about Freedom Service Dogs of America, please check out their website