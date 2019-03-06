× Prom Dress Exchange

Denver – Prom season is just right around the corner, but those fancy prom dresses are getting a little pricey for many high school students. If that’s the case, you might want to check out the Prom Dress Exchange in Thornton.

The charity is celebrating it’s 10th anniversary this year and it’s their mission to provide high school aged kids prom attire at reduced or not cost.

The Prom Dress Exchange has over 1500 dresses, sizes 0-24 and you can take home two dress, one short and one long. You can also, take home shoes, handbags and jewelry. There’s also a seamstress on site for small alterations.

If you don’t need a dress, but have some gowns that would be perfect to someone going to prom, they take donations all year round. There are dropoff sites throughout the metro area and you can find those locations:

Melissa Leighty

13515 Fitzsimons Way, AURORA , CO 80011

303-522-7134 – please text first

5854 S. Miller Ct., LITTLETON , CO 80127

303-842-5435

3814 Jay Hawk Ct., DACONO , CO80514

970-778-1224

WINDSOR , CO 80550

970-640-8786

45308 Summit Rd., PARKER , CO 80138

303-358-6804

9880 Sydney Lane, HIGHLANDS RANCH , CO 80130

can be left on the porch if no one at home

6461 Stella Luna Dr., COLORADO SPRINGS , CO 80923

661-974-6512 – please call or text first

303-875-5476 or

eMail: lynnettebeck@hotmail.com

725 Heritage Road, Ste 100, GOLDEN , CO 80401

303-278-2600

601 S Cherry St, Ste 900 , DENVER , CO 80246

303-951-2100

10620 Melody Drive, Ste E, NORTHGLENN , CO 80234

303-252-1010 -(Hours: Mon-Fri 10-7; Sat 10-5; Sun 12-5)

201 Steele St., Ste #1H, DENVER , CO 80206

720-941-2999 – (Hours: Mon-Fri 10-7; Sat 10-5; Sun 12-5)

9617 E County Line Rd, Ste E, ENGLEWOOD, CO 80112

303-706-9717 – (Hours: Mon-Fri 10-7; Sat 10-5; Sun 12-5)

The Prom Dress Exchange event is this Saturday March 9th

Where: Adams 12 Education Service Center on East 128th Ave in Thornton

When: March 9th

Time: 8am – 3pm

Suggest a $10 Donation

To learn more about The Prom Dress Exchange, you can check out their website at http://www.promdressexchange.org/