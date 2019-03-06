Prom Dress Exchange

Denver – Prom season is just right around the corner, but those fancy prom dresses are getting a little pricey for many high school students.  If that’s the case, you might want to check out the Prom Dress Exchange in Thornton.

The charity is celebrating it’s 10th anniversary this year and it’s their mission to provide high school aged kids prom attire at reduced or not cost.

The Prom Dress Exchange has over 1500 dresses, sizes 0-24 and you can take home two dress, one short and one long.  You can also, take home shoes, handbags and jewelry.  There’s also a seamstress on site for small alterations.

If you don’t need a dress, but have some gowns that would be perfect to someone going to prom, they take donations all year round.  There are dropoff sites throughout the metro area and you can find those locations:

  • Melissa Leighty
    13515 Fitzsimons Way,  AURORA, CO 80011
    303-522-7134 – please text first
  • Janet Fecht
    5854 S. Miller Ct., LITTLETON, CO 80127
    303-842-5435
  • Debbie Schwarz
    3814 Jay Hawk Ct., DACONO, CO80514
    970-778-1224
  • Heather Slaugh
    WINDSOR, CO 80550
    970-640-8786
  • Francie Owen
    45308 Summit Rd., PARKER, CO 80138
    303-358-6804
  • Tom Albers
    9880 Sydney Lane, HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO 80130
    can be left on the porch if no one at home
  • Raquel Zicker
    6461 Stella Luna Dr., COLORADO SPRINGS, CO 80923
    661-974-6512 – please call or text first
  • Lynnette BeckBOULDER, CO 80302 ARVADA, CO 80007
    303-875-5476 or
    eMail: lynnettebeck@hotmail.com
  • Center for Cosmetic Surgery – Golden
    725 Heritage Road, Ste 100, GOLDEN, CO 80401
    303-278-2600
  • Center for Cosmetic Surgery – Cherry Creek
    601 S Cherry St, Ste 900 , DENVER, CO 80246
    303-951-2100
  • Al’s Formal Wear – Northglenn
    10620 Melody Drive, Ste E, NORTHGLENN, CO 80234
    303-252-1010  -(Hours: Mon-Fri 10-7; Sat 10-5; Sun 12-5)
  • Al’s Formal Wear – Cherry Creek
    201 Steele St., Ste #1H, DENVER, CO 80206
    720-941-2999 – (Hours: Mon-Fri 10-7; Sat 10-5; Sun 12-5)
  • Al’s Formal Wear – Centennial Promenade
    9617 E County Line Rd, Ste E, ENGLEWOOD, CO 80112
    303-706-9717 – (Hours: Mon-Fri 10-7; Sat 10-5; Sun 12-5)

The Prom Dress Exchange event is this Saturday March 9th

Where: Adams 12 Education Service Center on East 128th Ave in Thornton

When: March 9th

Time: 8am – 3pm

Suggest a $10 Donation

To learn more about The Prom Dress Exchange, you can check out their website at http://www.promdressexchange.org/

