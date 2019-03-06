Prom Dress Exchange
Denver – Prom season is just right around the corner, but those fancy prom dresses are getting a little pricey for many high school students. If that’s the case, you might want to check out the Prom Dress Exchange in Thornton.
The charity is celebrating it’s 10th anniversary this year and it’s their mission to provide high school aged kids prom attire at reduced or not cost.
The Prom Dress Exchange has over 1500 dresses, sizes 0-24 and you can take home two dress, one short and one long. You can also, take home shoes, handbags and jewelry. There’s also a seamstress on site for small alterations.
If you don’t need a dress, but have some gowns that would be perfect to someone going to prom, they take donations all year round. There are dropoff sites throughout the metro area and you can find those locations:
- Melissa Leighty
13515 Fitzsimons Way, AURORA, CO 80011
303-522-7134 – please text first
- Janet Fecht
5854 S. Miller Ct., LITTLETON, CO 80127
303-842-5435
- Debbie Schwarz
3814 Jay Hawk Ct., DACONO, CO80514
970-778-1224
- Heather Slaugh
WINDSOR, CO 80550
970-640-8786
- Francie Owen
45308 Summit Rd., PARKER, CO 80138
303-358-6804
- Tom Albers
9880 Sydney Lane, HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO 80130
can be left on the porch if no one at home
- Raquel Zicker
6461 Stella Luna Dr., COLORADO SPRINGS, CO 80923
661-974-6512 – please call or text first
- Lynnette Beck –BOULDER, CO 80302 ARVADA, CO 80007
303-875-5476 or
eMail: lynnettebeck@hotmail.com
- Center for Cosmetic Surgery – Golden
725 Heritage Road, Ste 100, GOLDEN, CO 80401
303-278-2600
- Center for Cosmetic Surgery – Cherry Creek
601 S Cherry St, Ste 900 , DENVER, CO 80246
303-951-2100
- Al’s Formal Wear – Northglenn
10620 Melody Drive, Ste E, NORTHGLENN, CO 80234
303-252-1010 -(Hours: Mon-Fri 10-7; Sat 10-5; Sun 12-5)
- Al’s Formal Wear – Cherry Creek
201 Steele St., Ste #1H, DENVER, CO 80206
720-941-2999 – (Hours: Mon-Fri 10-7; Sat 10-5; Sun 12-5)
- Al’s Formal Wear – Centennial Promenade
9617 E County Line Rd, Ste E, ENGLEWOOD, CO 80112
303-706-9717 – (Hours: Mon-Fri 10-7; Sat 10-5; Sun 12-5)
The Prom Dress Exchange event is this Saturday March 9th
Where: Adams 12 Education Service Center on East 128th Ave in Thornton
When: March 9th
Time: 8am – 3pm
Suggest a $10 Donation
To learn more about The Prom Dress Exchange, you can check out their website at http://www.promdressexchange.org/