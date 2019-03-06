× Lockdown lifted at 2 Aurora schools after Snapchat threat shows juvenile with gun

AURORA, Colo. — Two schools were placed on lockdown and three juveniles were detained after a social media threat on Wednesday morning, the Aurora Police Department said.

Police said they received a Snapchat threat of a juvenile holding what turned out to be a gun, leading to Prairie Middle School and Overland High School being placed on lockdown about 11:30 a.m.

The schools are at 12400 E. Jewell Ave., near South Peoria Street. Just after 12:30 p.m., the Cherry Creek School District said the schools were moved from lockdown to secure perimeter.

The district said there was no longer a threat and that students and staff are safe.

Police said three juveniles were detained, including the one in the Snapchat photo. Police were led to an off-campus location and are in possession of the toy gun.

Police did not release the ages of the juveniles or which school they attend.

The incident is under investigation and police said appropriate charges will be filed against those responsible.