Owner of dozens of malnourished horses in Park County charged with animal cruelty

Posted 9:42 am, March 6, 2019, by , Updated at 10:23AM, March 6, 2019

Photo Gallery

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — The owner of dozens of horses that were found malnourished has been charged, the Park County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Mark Walker has been charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty and received a summons, the sheriff’s office said.

On Feb. 21, the Colorado Humane Society and SPCA and Dumb Friends League Harmony Equine Center helped the sheriff’s office to rescue 48 horses near Hartsel, about 100 miles southwest of Denver.

Another nine neglected horses were removed and taken to the Harmony Equine Center in Franktown last week, bringing the total number of horses to 57, including several pregnant mares.

The horses have been evaluated and most have gained substantial weight and are improving, the sheriff’s office said.

Staff at the equine center believe the foals have a chance to be born healthy.

No animals have been euthanized or died since the sheriff’s office began removing the horses.

AlertMe
Google Map for coordinates 39.021659 by -105.795842.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.