Hickenlooper raises more than $1 million in first 48 hours of candidacy

DENVER — Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper raised over $1 million less than 48 hours after announcing he would run for president in 2020, his campaign announced on Wednesday.

According to the campaign, he is “only one of four Democratic primary candidates to reach that level of early support.”

The campaign noted that it received donations from all 50 states.

“The surge of support and enthusiasm for the Governor is clear,” said Dan Sorenson, the finance director for Hickenlooper’s campaign. “Governor Hickenlooper’s record of bringing people together and delivering real results on health care, climate, and gun reform is resonating across the country.”

Hickenlooper, who spoke to Kirk Yuhnke and Joe St. George on the FOX31 Morning News Tuesday morning, faces a crowded field of Democrats in 2020 that includes Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who was the runner-up in the 2016 Democratic Primary.