Here are the 50 most unique items left behind in Uber’s in the past year

DENVER — If you’ve ever used a ride sharing service you may always double check to make sure you have all your stuff before you get out of the vehicle. But sometimes, you might misplace your items or even forget them inside the car.

And sometimes those items are pretty unique.

Uber released a list Tuesday of the most unusual items left behind this past year. And they’re super random. There’s everything from an 8-week-old Chihuahuas to a Harry Potter Magic Wand and so much more.

According to Uber, the most common time that people lose belongings is on the weekends between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m.

The 50 most unique lost items

8 week old coffee-colored Chihuahua Black faux fur neck cuff in a size large A photo of a New Years kiss 6 chicken tenders from 7 Eleven A black and white tuxedo for a small dog Full set of 18k gold teeth Professional grade hula hoop Salmon head Medium sized medical marijuana pipe Birth certificate and social security card Star Wars skateboard Very important headband with peacock feathers A propane tank A tray of eggs White leather snakeskin Louboutin heels Lego championship wrestling belt A pack of hair and a brown brush shaped like a foot Ed Sheeran concert tank top Breast pump with breast milk Two packs of Italian sausage and a Thanksgiving ham A shopping cart Ancestry kit Lotion and beard oil Silver & peach colored Venetian masquerade mask Small handmade cat puppet Babe Ruth signed baseball White gold wedding band with diamonds McDonald’s visor and a large fries Harry Potter Magic Wand A special pizza costume A bird Red pouch with hammock inside that says “hang loose” Cheer skirt with a lion head Yeezy boost 350 butters A mannequin Two pieces of my ever-so-special white wedding cake A fog machine Japanese style mandolin Full fish tank with fish and water An Elvis cape with a few jewels on it One Gucci flip flop Red Lobster takeout Limited edition Chance the Rapper Starbucks gift card 5×7 prom picture of me and my husband 10 lbs pulled pork and 10 lbs pulled chicken Rose gold Kim Kardashian lumee case A piece of parchment paper with sap on it Deer antlers and a welding helmet My dirty laundry A small plush toy of a cat eating a pizza slice

The 10 most “forgetful” cities:

East Alabama Gallup, New Mexico Cookeville, Tennessee Mississippi Delta Boone, North Carolina Sioux City, Iowa South Georgia Mankato, Minnesota College Station, Texas Tallahassee, Florida

The 10 most commonly forgotten items: