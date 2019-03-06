More snow hits the high country; Front Range stays mild

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Light snow showers will clear out from the northern Front Range and northeast Plains on Wednesday evening with little accumulation expected.

The mountains will see snow showers overnight into Thursday.

Mild temperatures will return to Denver on Thursday. High temperatures will reach the low 50s with partly cloudy skies and dry conditions.

The mountains will see snow showers on and off through Saturday.

Snowfall will be heavy at times, and mixed with strong winds, it could cause reduced visibility on the roads and will increase avalanche danger.

Totals could reach up to 2 feet for some of Colorado's western mountains through the next few days.

Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are in place because of the high totals and challenging travel conditions.

Denver will have high temperatures reach the 50s again on Friday.

A storm system will bring light showers to the Front Range and Plains late Friday and into early Saturday. This storm will have much bigger impacts on the mountains than it will in the lower elevations.

Drier weather is expected the rest of the weekend with highs in the 40s.

Another chance for snow moves in on Tuesday.

