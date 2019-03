SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed near the summit of Vail Pass Wednesday evening due to multiple crashes. They reopened about 6 p.m.

About 5:20 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation said via Twitter that the eastbound lanes of the interstate were closed at Exit 190 — Vail Pass Summit.

Multiple crashes were reported east of the summit.

CDOT did not disclose whether anyone was injured in the crashes.