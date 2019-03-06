Drink Red Wear Red – This SUNDAY – March 10th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Drink Red Wear Red event is this Sunday, March 10th, from 6-9pm, come at the McNichols Civic Center Bldg. So wear your favorite Red outfit, and come and enjoy delicious Red Wines (and some White Wines) from Republic National, as well as Colorado Craft Beer, and eat some heavy hors d'oeuvres from prominent local restaurants like STK, Liberati Osteria & Oenobeers, and the Greedy Hamster.

Proceeds from your $75 ticket will go to the "Hardship Fund" and the Colorado Restaurant Foundation's "Angel Relief Fund", to help hospitality employees in need.