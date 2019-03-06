Avalanche safety class draws large crowd in Frisco

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRISCO, Colo. -- A few days after there were several avalanches in Colorado's mountains, people packed a safety class in Frisco. About 150 people signed up for the class at the Epic Mountain Gear shop.

Breckenridge Ski Patrol's Hunter Mortensen spoke about the dangers of avalanches. He encouraged people who participate in snow-related sports to follow a safety checklist closely. The seasoned avalanche expert also encouraged people to have the right emergency equipment and hope they never have to use it.

Additionally, Mortensen asked people to be extremely aware of their surroundings and to watch for signs of trouble.

Former champion snowboarder Kerri Hannon-Marsh told FOX31 that this is the first time she’s taken an avalanche safety class.

“(Avalanches are) something that could happen at any point up here and you need to be aware of where you live and the circumstances of what can happen," Hannon-Marsh said.

New Podcast: Listen and subscribe to Fire & Ice. In this episode we travel with a team measuring snowpack on Berthoud Pass.