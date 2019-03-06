Amazon opens its first Colorado bookstore in Cherry Creek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Amazon opened its 19th bookstore nationwide and its first in Colorado Wednesday. Amazon Books is located at the corner of Detroit Street and East 2nd Avenue in Cherry Creek.

"There are millions and millions of books on Amazon. We have a team of people that winnows that down to a collection of books you see here in the store," said Sarah Matthew, the director of the Denver Amazon Books.

In addition to books -- which are labeled with electronic price tags -- the store sells other Amazon products, such as Alexa.

Some are wondering what impact Amazon Books will have on Denver's locally owned bookstores. Staff at the famous Tattered Cover said they are not too concerned.

"Yes, it's competition, but I feel like we have such different goals and business models. There is room for everybody," said Kristen Gilligan, the Tattered Cover's co-owner.

Holly Brooks, the owner of Capitol Hill Books on Colfax, said business has actually been slightly better recently.

"Without Amazon being online, we would have a hard time keeping the door open," said Brooks, adding that she sells many of the store's books on Amazon.com.

In addition to the new Amazon Books, the tech giant operates four other retail stores in metro Denver: there is an Amazon 4-star and Amazon Pop-Up at Park Meadows mall. There are also Amazon Pop-Ups at Cherry Creek Shopping Center and inside the Union Station Whole Foods.