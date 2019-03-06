36th Annual Great Chefs of the West – March 13th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Colorado's Own Channel 2, as part of 2 Your Health, is excited to again support the 36th Annual Great Chefs of the West put on by our partners at the National Kidney Foundation. Join Meteorologist Matt Makens as he emcees a tasty night for a great cause.

The National Kidney Foundation's 36th Annual Great Chefs of the West welcomes over 500 patrons from the Denver area to the Exdo Event Center who are passionate about great food and raising money for an important cause. This year will highlight some of Denver’s best culinary talent from our city’s top-rated restaurants including:Acorn, Cirque Kitchen & Spirits, Death and Co., Departure Denver, Former Saint, Glazed and Confuzed Donuts, Hearth & Dram, The Bindery, El Five, Fruition, LoHi Steak Bar, Mercantile Dining & Provision, Old Major, Range, Shanty Supper Club, Syrup, Super Mega Bien, The Inventing Room and many more. The chefs are encouraged to pull out all the stops in the competitions for Best Dish. All proceeds raised will go to the National Kidney Foundation's continued mission of raising awareness, prevention and treatment of kidney disease.

