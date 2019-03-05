× Temps break freezing today; two storm systems lined-up for the mountains

DENVER — While we wait on the next storm cycle (which is hitting California now) temps start warming up across Colorado.

Highs on Tuesday break freezing at 35 in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. Skies start sunny then turn partly cloudy.

The mountains start sunny then turn cloudy this afternoon with mild highs in the 30s. Snow rolls in tonight and continues on Wednesday with 2-6 inches of accumulation in the central and northern zones. This is the first storm.

We’ll go even warmer on Wednesday across Colorado.

Mountain highs reach the 30s and 40s. A wintry mix is possible in mountain valleys with the best snow accumulation higher up.

Front Range highs reach 50 on Wednesday and into the 50s on Thursday and Friday.

We have a slight chance for snow or a wintry mix or freezing rain in Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

We’ll see a lull in mountain snow between Thursday night and Friday morning before the second storm engages on Friday.

Snow on Friday starts and then doesn’t end in the mountains until Saturday afternoon.

Another 4-10 inches of mountain snow. There is a slight chance for snow across the Front Range as well but it looks light. Windy as well.

Sunday is the calmest, sunniest day of the weekend with a high around 47.

Time Change: Turn your clocks forward one hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday.

