School district considering selling Idaho Springs football field to developer

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. -- The Clear Creek County School District is asking families for their opinions about the district's football field in Idaho Springs.

A developer said it was interested in a separate property owned by the school district, but wanted to purchase the football field as well. The field has been there since the 1950s and was once home to the Clear Creek High School Golddiggers.

However, the high school is now near Floyd Hill and has its own football field.

Carla Cole was initially against the proposed sale but said she has warmed up to the idea if the area is developed properly.

”Whatever happens down the line, the city and the planning commission and the residents will have a say in what becomes of this land," Cole said.

Proceeds from the sale could help pay for much-needed upgrades elsewhere in the district, according to the school board.

There will be a community meeting about the potential sale at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 7 at Carlson Elementary. The decision on whether to sell is ultimately up to the school board.