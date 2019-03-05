Milder days ahead for Denver, Front Range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Temperatures on Tuesday again struggled across metro Denver to get above freezing.

The good news is it was not as cold as Monday's readings in the teens. Temperatures will continue to gradually warm into the 40s and 50s by later in the week.

Wednesday will bring the chance for a rain or snow shower late in the day across the Front Range and in the city. No accumulation is expected.

Temperatures will reach the low 40s despite the increasing clouds and chance for showers.

The warmest days will be arriving on Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s along with plenty of sunshine.

There could be a few snow showers on Saturday, but accumulation chances look low. It will cool back into the 40s over the weekend.

The mountains will get more heavy snow in two rounds.

The first hits on Wednesday into Thursday with up to a foot in spots. The second wave arrives Friday into Saturday with similar snow totals expected.

All the new snow will keep avalanche danger high, so be careful driving through the mountains and if you plan to venture into the backcountry.

