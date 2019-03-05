I-70 reopened in both directions after crews clear snow from planned avalanche

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Both directions of Interstate 70 reopened near the Eisenhower Tunnel Tuesday evening after crews spent most of the day clearing snow and debris from a planned avalanche. 

I-70 was one of four major mountain highways closed Tuesday for avalanche and rockfall mitigation work. The others were U.S. 6, U.S. 40 and U.S. 550.

A 27-mile stretch of I-70 was closed between Empire and Silverthorne. The interstate was closed when Colorado Department of Transportation crews triggered an avalanche, resulting in a larger-than-expected amount of snow crossing all lanes of traffic about 8:45 a.m. near Herman Gulch, about three miles east of the Eisenhower Tunnel.

One eastbound lane of I-70 reopened about 5 p.m. The left lane was closed due to damage to the cable rail in the median.

The westbound lanes reopened about 6 p.m.

