Hickenlooper says without strong finish in Iowa or New Hampshire its over

DENVER — Former Colorado Governor and Presidential candidate John Hickenlooper made clear Tuesday morning he needs to finish high in the Iowa Caucus and the New Hampshire Primary or it will be very difficult to continue his campaign.

VIDEO: Hickenlooper on where he needs to finish in Iowa and New Hampshire to keep his campaign going…..(hint: near the top) #copolitics #iowapolitics #iapolitics #nhpolitics #kdvr pic.twitter.com/eq3YdrBdud — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) March 5, 2019

“I want to win Iowa and I want to be in the top two in New Hampshire,” Hickenlooper said on the FOX31 Morning News.

“So it would be over if you’re not near the top?” FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George asked Hickenlooper.

“If I’m not near the top – yah – I think it would be very difficult for someone like me if I can’t perform in Iowa and New Hampshire,” Hickenlooper said.

The Presidential Candidate also made clear why far left programs like Medicare for All may not be best suited for the country. Hickenlooper is taking a more moderate approach to his campaign.

VIDEO: Hickenlooper on the question of "is he left enough" to win. He explains to us why Medicare for All is a bad idea. He isn't 100% for Green New Deal, Medicare for All etc. #coleg #copolitics #iapolitics #nhpolitics pic.twitter.com/hlkOMzJTYK — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) March 5, 2019

“I am who I am,” Hickenlooper said.

“Is Medicare for all really the right thing?” Hickenlooper added.

“The last time I checked there are 100 million people that have health insurance through there work place,” Hickenlooper added.

The former governor will host a kickoff rally Thursday night at Civic Center Park in Downtown Denver.

Hickenlooper will travel to Iowa on Friday.