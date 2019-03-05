Fort Collins expected to approve e-scooters with rules to avoid problems

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT COLLINS -- The Fort Collins City Council is expected to give final approval to a plan to allow electric scooters on city streets and sidewalks on Tuesday night.

However, the city is trying to put controls in place before the popular two-wheelers are launched to avoid the problems Denver encountered. The scooters appeared in Denver before the city had any rules to control them.

Fort Collins plans to have the regulations in place before the scooters even hit the streets.

Here are the proposed regulations:

Scooters will be able to operate at a maximum speed of 15 miles per hour.

They can only be parked in approved areas only.

Riders will have to dismount and walk their scooters in designated areas of Old Town Fort Collins and Colorado State University.

Helmets will not be required but are strongly suggested.

If the program is approved, the scooters will likely hit the streets of Fort Collins sometime this summer.