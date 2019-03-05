× Former Broncos quarterback Chad Kelly pleads not guilty in trespassing case

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Former Broncos backup quarterback Chad Kelly pled not guilty to a charge of first-degree criminal trespassing in Arapahoe County court on Monday.

If convicted, the 24-year-old faces up to three years in prison and a $100,000 fine for allegedly entering an a home uninvited and sitting down on a couch while mumbling incoherently, according to Englewood police.

The incident happened following Von Miller’s Halloween party on Oct. 22 at the Gothic Theatre when he left and walked uninvited into a nearby home in the 3200 block of South Lincoln Street about 1:15 a.m.

According to an arrest affidavit, one of the homeowners, a woman, was sitting on a couch just inside the front door while holding her young child when Kelly entered and sat down next to her, mumbling incoherently.

The woman called for her husband, Marco Torres, who confronted Kelly and hit him with an aluminum vacuum tube with plastic ends in the upper back as he kicked Kelly out of the house.

“She was really, really scared,” Torres said. “She was. She was with my son on the couch and he just walked in. He was there. She woke me up.”

After Kelly left, police were called and officers found Kelly inside a black SUV in front of the Gothic Theatre on South Broadway not far from the residence.

Torres identified Kelly as the man who entered the residence uninvited. When he told officers he wanted to pursue criminal charges, Kelly was arrested and booked into the Arapahoe County Detention Center.

He posted the $2,500 bond and was released.

Shortly after making his first court appearance on Oct. 24, Kelly was released by the Broncos.

Kelly is scheduled to appear back in court in April.