Breckenridge troll sculpture to be rebuilt on new town site

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — A Breckenridge troll sculpture will be rebuilt on a different site within the town in May.

The Summit Daily reported Monday that the “Isak Heartstone” sculpture resembling a seated troll will be relocated when Danish artist Thomas Dambo returns to Breckenridge to work on a new version of the 15-foot, wooden artwork.

The reimagined sculpture will be constructed in the town-owned Illinois Gulch area alongside a new trail about 200 yards into the woods.

A nearby ice arena will provide parking spaces for visitors.

Town officials removed the popular troll in November because of safety concerns caused by thousands of tourists visiting the sculpture on a trail near a residential neighborhood.

The original artwork was constructed in August for an arts festival.