Several mountain highways close for avalanche, rockfall mitigation

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Three major highways in the mountains were closed on Tuesday morning for avalanche and rockfall mitigation work, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

Both directions of Interstate 70 were closed between Georgetown and Silverthrone for several hours for avalanche mitigation.

CDOT crews conducted mitigation, resulting in a large amount of snow crossing all lanes of traffic about 9 a.m. near Herman Gulch, about three miles east of the Eisenhower Tunnel.

CDOT said 15 feet of snow covered westbound lanes and 8 feet in the eastbound lanes. CDOT said the closure could last up well into the afternoon. There were no reported injuries.

U.S. 6 was also closed in both directions between Arapahoe Basin Ski Area and the summit of Loveland Pass for rockfall mitigation. The closure was expected to last until 5 p.m.

CDOT closed U.S. 40 over Berthoud Pass on Tuesday morning for five to 10 hours for avalanche mitigation, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said.

Interstate 70 will also close at 11 a.m. for helicopter avalanche mitigation on Vail Pass.