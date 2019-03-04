Unusual item swiped from Broomfield auto business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- The life of a small business owner isn't always easy, and it's a lot more difficult when your livelihood is stolen.

"It's hard. It's very hard," said Kristine Cavitt, owner of Cavitt Complete Window Tinting.

Some time this weekend thieves broke into the Cavitt's business in Broomfield and swiped a $10,000 piece of machinery used to cut window film.

"It was like why? It has one purpose in this world, to cut window film so why take it?" said Kristine's husband, Marcus Cavitt.

Marcus and Kristine Cavitt started the business almost three years ago and they tell the FOX31 Problem Solvers they've barely been getting by.

"I'm living car to car to tell you the truth. No car means no money, which means no work, which means no food," Marcus said.

The thieves didn't stop with the machinery. They took six boxes of window film, a laptop computer, and a customer's Volkswagen CC. That car had about $10,000 worth of ski equipment inside. The car had Minnesota license plate number CDV-281.

It's a theft that has taken the wind out of the Cavitt's sails, leaving its owners wondering where to go from here.

"That's like our life, our whole livelihood. that's how we support us and our daughter," Kristine said.

The Cavitt's did have insurance, but it will take a while to get a new machine.