Closings & Delays: Full list with latest updates
Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Record-breaking cold, slick roads

Tutus everywhere this weekend

Posted 7:22 am, March 4, 2019, by

It's a very big weekend for hundreds of Denver's most talented ballet students! They'll be dancing for judges from top companies and schools from around the world! Youth America Grand Prix judge John Selya came to the studio with a couple of dancers auditioning to tell us more.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.