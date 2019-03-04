Closings & Delays: Full list with latest updates

Sunshine and Glitter sun protection

Bring out your inner sparkling sea diva with Mermaid SeaStar Sparkle!  It's fun and effective sunscreen that’s eco-friendly and biodegradable.  The ingredients are all reef safe and provide 80-minutes of water resistance along with broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection. It even smells as good as it looks with scents like Party Cake and Very Berry.

The Boho Beach Collection contains the highest quality anti-aging ingredients combined with a subtle light refracting shimmer help make imperfections less visible.  It also nourishes and revitalizes.  Calming chamomile and calendula, cellular restorative vitamins E and C, and antioxidants such as green tea extract combine is these light greaseless formulas.  Completely eco-friendly and reef safe, Boho Beach SPF 30+ offers Broad Spectrum UVA/UVB protection with 80-minutes of water resistance. Boho Beach Heal & Restore Mineral Shimmer Sun Damage Repair Cream offer rejuvenation and subtle shimmer day and night.

Visit https://sunshineglitter.com/ for more information.

