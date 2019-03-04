Closings & Delays: Full list with latest updates

Snowshoe for the CURE 2019 – Great Success!

Posted 12:18 pm, March 4, 2019, by , Updated at 12:19PM, March 4, 2019

Thank you to the hundreds of Breast Cancer Supporters and Survivors who took part in Susan G. Komen Snowshoe for the Cure Colorado, raising thousands of dollars for breast cancer research, treatment, transportation, and diagnosis.

