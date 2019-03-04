Closings & Delays: Full list with latest updates

Six pack for Spring

Posted 1:21 pm, March 4, 2019

Spring break is right around the corner!  LoHi Lipo Laser Clinic is a Denver medical spa that can help you achieve dramatic results with a combination of Sculpsure, LightPod treatments, and NOW the new Emsculpt Treatments that can give you a six pack or a lift in the gluteus area in just 4 treatments.

LoHi Lipo Laser Clinic has a great offer for Colorado's Best viewers. Call now to book your consultation, and get the new Sculpsure treatment for only $999. You'll also get a complimentary session at Orange Theory Fitness as well as High Level Nutrition.  Call now and you can also get 25% off the new EMSCULPT.  303-331-2005.

