Police investigating officer-involved shooting in North Aurora; No officers injured

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police officers were involved in a shooting near East 22nd Avenue and Dallas Street on Monday morning, the Aurora Police Department said.

It happened in the 2200 block of Dallas Street, which is near East Montview Boulevard and Dayton Street in North Aurora.

Police first tweeted about the incident around 9:30 a.m. and said there is a “large police presence” and “there is no longer a threat to public.”

No officers were injured in the incident.

No further details on the shooting were immediately released.

