Out of the deep freeze

We set a record low this morning in Denver when the temperature dipped to 5 below zero. We will have cold readings again tonight, but most places will stay above zero with temperatures in the single digits.

Tomorrow will bring plenty of sunshine along with more melting of snow. However, it will be a chilly day with highs in metro Denver in the mid to upper 30s. We will warm to the 40s on Wednesday. There may be a passing rain or snow shower late Wednesday. The forecast looks dry with a good deal of sunshine on Thursday as we finally push temperatures into the 50s. We'll stay in the 50s on Friday with just a brief shower late in the day.

Our next chance for snow in Denver and along the Front Range arrives on Saturday. Temperatures will reach the 40s early in the day and then fall back to the 20s. We are expecting light snow with accumulation of an inch or two possible in the city.

We will be dry on Sunday and Monday with plenty of sunshine and temperatures will quickly return to the 40s & 50s.

The mountains will have more heavy snow possible on Wednesday into Thursday followed by another shot of snow on Friday into Saturday. The heavy snow in the mountains will keep avalanche danger high, so be careful up there.

