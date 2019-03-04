New OFFERS for Coolscuplting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MD Body and MedSpa is hosting a FREE "Cool" talk Wednesday, March 6th, from 5-7pm at the Westminster location. Call (303) 466-0100 and sign up now, or email them at info@MdBodyandMedSpa.com.

MD Body and MedSpa has a great offer for Colorado's Best viewers: the first 15 people to call right now will get a free consultation, plus 25% off CoolSculpting! But you can also take advantage of their Brilliant Distinctions offer... and get instant savings, if you buy 6 cycles save $200, if you buy 8 cycles save $300, and if you buy 12 cycles save $500!

MD Body and MedSpa is the #1 CoolSculpting provider in Colorado with more than 7,000 procedures performed.