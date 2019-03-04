× National Meatball Day

Denver – National Meatball day is coming up and this morning Chef Richard Hammons stopped by to show us how to prepare for the festive holiday. Many people automatically think of spaghetti and meatballs, but turns out there are tons of different ways you can make meatballs.

Chef Richard Hammons is with Five Star to You and you can check him on on his website at https://www.fivestartoyou.com/

Here’s the recipe for the Cheeseburger Casserole he made on Good Day Colorado:

Cheeseburger Casserole

Ingredients:

2 packages Beetnik meatballs (entrée size)

1 can (14.5 oz each) Organic Diced Tomatoes, drained

1/2 cup organic Tomato Ketchup

3 tablespoons finely chopped dill pickles

1 tablespoon Organic Yellow Mustard

1 cup shredded reduced fat Mexican cheese blend

5 refrigerated large reduced fat biscuits, quartered (immaculate baking and Annies make good organic refrigerated biscuits)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375°F. Spray 13×9-inch glass baking dish with cooking spray; set aside.

Heat Beetnik precooked meatballs in skillet until just warm

Add drained tomatoes, ketchup, pickles and mustard to skillet; mix until blended.

Place meat mixture in prepared dish; sprinkle with cheese and top with biscuit halves.

Bake 15 minutes or until biscuits are fully cooked and golden brown and cheese is melted.

Decorate lightly with squeezable ketchup and mustard.

Serve immediately.