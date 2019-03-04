× Missing backcountry skier dies in massive avalanche near Telluride

SAN JUAN MOUNTAINS, Colo. — The body of a missing skier has been found in the Matterhorn Peak area of the Rocky Mountains.

The San Miguel Sheriff’s department reports that search and rescue recovered the body before 2 p.m. Monday near Telluride.

Inclement weather delayed the original search on Sunday night, and ground resources were dispatched once air avalanche mitigation was completed and Telluride Avalanche Dogs were able to resume.

The sheriff’s department has not released the name of the skier.