Middle school administrator arrested for allegedly buying alcohol for minor

LITTLETON, Colo. — The Assistant Principal at Carmody Middle School in Lakewood was arrested Friday on allegations that he provided alcohol to an underage male.

Michael Pate, 38, was a past assistant director at Outdoor Labs. He was arrested at his home and will be charged with Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, a class 4 felony, according to the City of Littleton.

Police are investigating Pate’s past behavior with underage children. They have not said if the child he provided with alcohol was a student.

If anyone has any additional information regarding this case, contact the Littleton Police Department, at 303-795-3713.