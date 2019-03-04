× Man suspected of sparking summer wildfire rescued after skiing out of bounds

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — The man suspected of started the Lake Christine Fire, which burned more than 12,500 acres last July, had to be rescued after going out of bounds at Aspen Highlands.

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office reported that 23-year-old Richard Miller got separated from his small group at roughly 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Miller’s two friends alerted ski patrol about their missing friend about three hours later, the Aspen Times first reported.

Mountain Aspen Rescue joined ski patrol and 19 MRA volunteers in their efforts to find the man.

The search group was able to locate Miller when he called 911 for help. He was rescued about 300 feet out of the ski-area boundary and made it out with rescuers at about 8:30 p.m.

Miller, along with Allison Marcus, faces three charges of fourth-degree arson, a Class 4 felony, and setting fire to woods or prairie, a Class 6 felony.

Miller is free on a $7,500 bond and is due in Eagle County court May 28.