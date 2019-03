× Magnitude 5.3 earthquake hits southwest Colorado, near Utah border

DOVE CREEK, Colo. — A magnitude 5.3 earthquake hit Dove Creek, Colorado, near the Utah border in southwest Colorado, on Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

According to the USGS and various reports, shaking from the earthquake could be felt as far north as Grand Junction and as far west as Moab in Utah.

No further information on the earthquake was immediately available.