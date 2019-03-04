Littleton man faces child abuse charges for allegedly shaking infant son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colo. – A Littleton father is facing charges of child abuse for allegedly shaking his infant son. The incident happened on Feb. 21.

Ryan Hall called 911 to report his 4-month-old son had a seizure; Nathan was airlifted to Children’s Hospital.

Hall is charged with child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury. He bonded out of jail.

Neighbors are shocked and saddened. Jessica Seib said, “We know he's a realtor. What's he supposed to do, go to work, sell a house, act like this hasn't happened?”

Neighbors said they would see Ryan, his wife and daughter walking and playing outside, but they never saw Nathan, who was born in October.

Seib said, “What I did find odd was there was just no photos of him on Facebook. Everybody puts pictures of kids on Facebook, especially newborns.”

According to arrest papers, on Feb. 21, Hall called 911 and “stated his son may have had a seizure and was not responding.”

Nathan was airlifted to Children’s Hospital Intensive Care Unit. Littleton police were notified by hospital personnel about suspected child abuse.

Seib said, “Just makes you sick to your stomach. Why didn't they ask for help. Why didn't you reach out and say I need help? Why didn't you walk down the street to a neighbor and say I need a break?”

The arrest warrant states: “During a meeting with the parents, Ryan Hall admitted to shaking Nathan in his Buzzy bouncy chair.” He later “admitted to several incidents of shaking Nathan, including just prior to the injuries which occurred on February 21.”

Children’s Hospital said it was not authorized to release any information on this patient.

Hall is scheduled to appear in court again on March 27th.