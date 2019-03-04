Closings & Delays: Full list with latest updates
It’s official: Hickenlooper announces presidential run with campaign video

Posted 4:30 am, March 4, 2019, by , Updated at 04:40AM, March 4, 2019

SUN VALLEY, ID - JULY 6: Colorado governor John Hickenlooper attends the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, July 6, 2016 in Sun Valley, Idaho. Every July, some of the world's most wealthy and powerful businesspeople from the media, finance, technology and political spheres converge at the Sun Valley Resort for the exclusive weeklong conference. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

DENVER — Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper is officially a candidate for president.

Hickenlooper, who served two terms as mayor of Denver and then two terms as governor of Colorado, made the expected announcement Monday morning in a campaign video.

The video highlights the issues Hickenlooper faced while in office including wildfires, mass shootings, and a struggling economy and how he persevered .

“I’m running for president because we need dreamers in Washington but we also need to get things done,” says Hickenlooper in the video. “I’ve proven again and again I can bring people together to produce the progressive change Washington has failed to deliver.”

Hickenlooper’s campaign logo features mountains and a single star. At the end of his two minute plus video Hickenlooper invites Coloradans and others to his first campaign rally Thursday at Civic Center Park.

According to a release, the Thursday rally will feature Colorado leaders, friends, and musicians, including a performance by Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats. The event will take place in the Greek Amphitheater at Civic Center Park.  Doors open at 5 p.m.

Hickenlooper will then travel to Iowa on Friday.

Hickenlooper’s candidacy is still considered a long shot bid. A recent power ranking by the Washington Post’s The Fix did not list Hickenlooper in the top 15 likely nominees.

Andy Boian, a FOX31 analyst and longtime informal advisor to Hickenlooper said, “John has the unique ability to forge consensus amongst two or more disparate groups, and make good policy as a result.  What will help build momentum for his candidacy and help him stand out in this growing constellation of candidates is the unique set of values he brings from a businessman and as a several times over elected chief executive; and doing so, achieving results which have proven to work. He’s a Washington newbie with a common person brand of politics many are craving today.”

Colorado Democratic Senator Michael Bennet is also considering a presidential bid.

