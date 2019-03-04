× It’s official: Hickenlooper announces presidential run with campaign video

DENVER — Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper is officially a candidate for president.

Hickenlooper, who served two terms as mayor of Denver and then two terms as governor of Colorado, made the expected announcement Monday morning in a campaign video.

The video highlights the issues Hickenlooper faced while in office including wildfires, mass shootings, and a struggling economy and how he persevered .

“I’m running for president because we need dreamers in Washington but we also need to get things done,” says Hickenlooper in the video. “I’ve proven again and again I can bring people together to produce the progressive change Washington has failed to deliver.”

Hickenlooper’s campaign logo features mountains and a single star. At the end of his two minute plus video Hickenlooper invites Coloradans and others to his first campaign rally Thursday at Civic Center Park.

According to a release, the Thursday rally will feature Colorado leaders, friends, and musicians, including a performance by Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats. The event will take place in the Greek Amphitheater at Civic Center Park. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Hickenlooper will then travel to Iowa on Friday.

Hickenlooper’s candidacy is still considered a long shot bid. A recent power ranking by the Washington Post’s The Fix did not list Hickenlooper in the top 15 likely nominees.

Andy Boian, a FOX31 analyst and longtime informal advisor to Hickenlooper said, “John has the unique ability to forge consensus amongst two or more disparate groups, and make good policy as a result. What will help build momentum for his candidacy and help him stand out in this growing constellation of candidates is the unique set of values he brings from a businessman and as a several times over elected chief executive; and doing so, achieving results which have proven to work. He’s a Washington newbie with a common person brand of politics many are craving today.”

Colorado Democratic Senator Michael Bennet is also considering a presidential bid.