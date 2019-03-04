Increased detainees, virus outbreaks found at Aurora ICE Detention Center

AURORA, Colo. — You wouldn’t know it from the outside but in just the last two-and-a-half months, the number of detainees inside the Aurora ICE Detention Center has jumped by more than 60 percent.

The recent spike, according to the Denver acting field director, stems from a wave of asylum seekers at the border.

The private company that runs the center is the Geo Group. In January, they added 432 beds by using an empty building on campus.

The move sparked controversy among some Colorado congressional lawmakers who say local government was never notified about the addition and, they argue, emergency officials have to know about a sudden increase in the population, especially for emergency cases.

Meanwhile, ICE is catching heat for reports of viral outbreaks

According to ICE officials, there have been five confirmed cases of chicken pox since last fall, two confirmed cases of mumps in February and four suspected cases. Currently, 357 detainees are in quarantine.

Democratic congressman Jason Crow has publicly criticized the agency for being slow to release information

Erika Gonzalez spoke with the Tri-County Health Department Monday who says that by public health standards, there is indeed a chicken pox and mumps outbreak at the Aurora ICE Detention Center.