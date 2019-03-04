How to stay safe during avalanche season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. -- At least three avalanches have occurred naturally in just one area of Colorado over the past two days. FOX31 viewers have submitted videos of the massive slides between Frisco and Copper Mountain.

In one video, a driver's car is blanketed in snow within a matter of seconds. There were no reported injuries.

With these avalanches in mind, it's a good idea for every Coloradan to have the know-how to survive this scary situation.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center said there is no step-by-step plan to follow because every situation is different.

The Colorado Department of Transportation offered up tips to drivers, advising against driving through the avalanche. If you do end up driving into an avalanche and end up getting stuck, remain in your car.

Turn off the engine to your car and do everything possible to conserve the vehicle's batter. Blow the car's horn every 15 minutes to try and alert someone to your location.

You can track avalanche forecasts by checking in with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center before heading out on your mountain adventure.