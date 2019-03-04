Here are all the Broadway shows coming to Denver for the 2019-2020 season

DENVER — Every year the Denver Center for the Performing Arts hosts the Broadway to Denver line-up, the 2019-20 season slate includes eight shows, including Hamilton at Buell Stage.
The Broadway lineup will kick off with Miss Saigon and ends with the Grammy Award and Tony Award-winning Best Musical The Band’s Visit in July 2020.
The SpongeBob Musical, Mean Girls, SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical, The SpongeBob Musical, Mean Girls and My Fair Lady, and the return of Hamilton and The Improvised Shakespeare Company® in the cabaret-style Garner Galleria Theatre.
Direct from Broadway, Mean Girls is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock”).
The SpongeBob Musical, Buell Theatre, March 10-22, 2020 featuring the character SpongeBob featuring Grammy® Award-winning actors, director and a Tony Award®-winning design team.
THE COMPLETE SEASON:
SEPTEMBER 2019
- Miss Saigon, Buell Theatre, September 10-22, 2019
- Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End, Garner Galleria Theatre, September 4-22, 2019
OCTOBER 2019
- The Improvised Shakespeare Company®, Garner Galleria Theatre, Oct 15, 2019-March 22, 2020
- Blue Man Group, Buell Theatre, October 22-27, 2019The Phantom of the Opera, Buell Theatre, November 6-17, 2019
NOVEMBER 2019
- Jesus Christ Superstar, Buell Theatre, November 26-December 1, 2019
DECEMBER 2019
- Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville, Buell Theatre December 23, 2019-January 5, 2020
- Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, Buell Theatre, December 3-8, 2019
- Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis, Buell Theatre December 14-15, 2019
JANUARY 2020
- SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical, Buell Theatre, January 28-Feb 9, 2020
FEBRUARY 2020
MARCH 2020
- The SpongeBob Musical, Buell Theatre, March 10-22, 2020
- Mean Girls, Buell Theatre, March 25-April 12, 2020
MAY 2020
- Disney’s The Lion King, Buell Theatre, May 13-June 14, 2020
JUNE 2020
- The Book of Mormon, The Ellie, June 9-28, 2020
JULY 2020
- My Fair Lady, Buell Theatre, July 15-26, 2020
- The Band’s Visit, Buell Theatre, July 29-Aug 9, 2020
- It’s Not You, It’s Me – The Second City, Garner Galleria Theatre, July 31-August 25, 2019
AUGUST 2020
- Hamilton, Buell Theatre, August 12-October 4, 2020
Showtimes and more information on the DPCA website.