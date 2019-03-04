Here are all the Broadway shows coming to Denver for the 2019-2020 season

Posted 1:41 pm, March 4, 2019, by , Updated at 01:42PM, March 4, 2019

DENVER — Every year the Denver Center for the Performing Arts hosts the Broadway to Denver line-up, the 2019-20 season slate includes eight shows, including Hamilton at Buell Stage.

The Broadway lineup will kick off with Miss Saigon and ends with the Grammy Award and Tony Award-winning Best Musical The Band’s Visit in July 2020.

The SpongeBob Musical, Mean Girls, SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical, The SpongeBob Musical, Mean Girls and My Fair Lady, and the return of Hamilton and The Improvised Shakespeare Company® in the cabaret-style Garner Galleria Theatre.

 

Erika Henningsen, Ashley Park, Taylor Louderman and Kate Rockwell. Photo by Joan Marcus.

Direct from Broadway, Mean Girls is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock”).

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL denvercenter.org

The SpongeBob Musical, Buell Theatre, March 10-22, 2020 featuring the character SpongeBob featuring Grammy® Award-winning actors, director and a Tony Award®-winning design team.

 

THE COMPLETE SEASON:

SEPTEMBER 2019

  • Miss Saigon, Buell Theatre, September 10-22, 2019
  • Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End, Garner Galleria Theatre, September 4-22, 2019

OCTOBER 2019

  • The Improvised Shakespeare Company®, Garner Galleria Theatre, Oct 15, 2019-March 22, 2020
  • Blue Man Group, Buell Theatre, October 22-27, 2019The Phantom of the Opera, Buell Theatre, November 6-17, 2019

NOVEMBER 2019

  • Jesus Christ Superstar, Buell Theatre, November 26-December 1, 2019

DECEMBER 2019

  • Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville, Buell Theatre December 23, 2019-January 5, 2020
  • Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, Buell Theatre, December 3-8, 2019
  • Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis, Buell Theatre December 14-15, 2019

JANUARY 2020

  • SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical, Buell Theatre, January 28-Feb 9, 2020

FEBRUARY 2020

MARCH  2020

  • The SpongeBob Musical, Buell Theatre, March 10-22, 2020
  • Mean Girls, Buell Theatre, March 25-April 12, 2020

MAY 2020

  • Disney’s The Lion King, Buell Theatre, May 13-June 14, 2020

JUNE 2020

  • The Book of Mormon, The Ellie, June 9-28, 2020

JULY 2020

  • My Fair Lady, Buell Theatre, July 15-26, 2020
  • The Band’s Visit, Buell Theatre, July 29-Aug 9, 2020
  • It’s Not You, It’s Me – The Second City, Garner Galleria Theatre, July 31-August 25, 2019

AUGUST 2020

  • Hamilton, Buell Theatre, August 12-October 4, 2020

Showtimes and more information on the DPCA website. 

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.