Here are all the Broadway shows coming to Denver for the 2019-2020 season

DENVER — Every year the Denver Center for the Performing Arts hosts the Broadway to Denver line-up, the 2019-20 season slate includes eight shows, including Hamilton at Buell Stage.

The Broadway lineup will kick off with Miss Saigon and ends with the Grammy Award and Tony Award-winning Best Musical The Band’s Visit in July 2020.

The SpongeBob Musical, Mean Girls, SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical, The SpongeBob Musical, Mean Girls and My Fair Lady, and the return of Hamilton and The Improvised Shakespeare Company® in the cabaret-style Garner Galleria Theatre.

Direct from Broadway, Mean Girls is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock”).

The SpongeBob Musical, Buell Theatre, March 10-22, 2020 featuring the character SpongeBob featuring Grammy® Award-winning actors, director and a Tony Award®-winning design team.

THE COMPLETE SEASON:

SEPTEMBER 2019

Miss Saigon, Buell Theatre, September 10-22, 2019

Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End, Garner Galleria Theatre, September 4-22, 2019

OCTOBER 2019

The Improvised Shakespeare Company®, Garner Galleria Theatre, Oct 15, 2019-March 22, 2020

Blue Man Group, Buell Theatre, October 22-27, 2019The Phantom of the Opera, Buell Theatre, November 6-17, 2019

NOVEMBER 2019

Jesus Christ Superstar, Buell Theatre, November 26-December 1, 2019

DECEMBER 2019

Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville, Buell Theatre December 23, 2019-January 5, 2020

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, Buell Theatre, December 3-8, 2019

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis, Buell Theatre December 14-15, 2019

JANUARY 2020

SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical, Buell Theatre, January 28-Feb 9, 2020

FEBRUARY 2020

MARCH 2020

The SpongeBob Musical, Buell Theatre, March 10-22, 2020

Mean Girls, Buell Theatre, March 25-April 12, 2020

MAY 2020

Disney’s The Lion King, Buell Theatre, May 13-June 14, 2020

JUNE 2020

The Book of Mormon, The Ellie, June 9-28, 2020

JULY 2020

My Fair Lady, Buell Theatre, July 15-26, 2020

The Band’s Visit, Buell Theatre, July 29-Aug 9, 2020

It’s Not You, It’s Me – The Second City, Garner Galleria Theatre, July 31-August 25, 2019

AUGUST 2020

Hamilton, Buell Theatre, August 12-October 4, 2020

