Heavy snow, wind trigger avalanche warning in the mountains

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Heavy snow and strong westerly winds prompted the Colorado Avalanche Information Center to issue an avalanche warning for the central and northern mountains.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center issued the warning for the Front Range, Vail, Summit County, the Sawatch Range, Aspen, Gunnison and Grand Mesa.

The warning urges people to avoid steep overhead slopes and travel in and below avalanche terrain.

“Large human-triggered avalanches will be very easy to trigger, and some avalanches may release naturally,” said the Colorado Avalanche Information Center in its warning.

On Sunday, drivers witnessed two avalanches along Interstate 70 between Vail and Frisco.

The first avalanche didn’t reach the interstate, but sent a plume of snow barreling across the road and dusted cars. The second avalanche shut down I-70 temporarily as crews worked to clear off the road.

The avalanche warning runs through 6 p.m. Monday evening.