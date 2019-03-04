Does Hickenlooper actually have a shot at the White House?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Well, it's finally official.

Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper announced Monday he is running for President of the United States.

Hickenlooper made the expected announcement via a two-minute social media around 4:30am MT video before appearing on Good Morning America.

When asked by ABC's George Stephanopoulos how he thinks he can stand out, Hickenlooper pointed to his record as Governor and Mayor.

"I think I am the one candidate out there who has a very strong record of getting things done," Hickenlooper said.

But can he actually win?

FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George reached out to WHO-TV's Political Director Dave Price for perspective from Iowa.

"No disrespect to the Governor but I'm not sure at this point any announcement is big news," Price, the author of Caucus Chaos, said.

"There is some curiosity with him but I doubt he will get the kind of crowds that a Cory Booker got, that Bernie Sanders will get," Price added.

"He would be a longshot figure," Price said of Hickenlooper.

Hickenlooper, so far, has not received any major endorsement from fellow Colorado Democrats.

"We have a lot of good candidates out there right now," Rep. Diana DeGette, a Denver Congresswoman said.

DeGette pointed to the fact the field isn't set yet and that Senator Bennet may join the crowded field.

"I hear rumors that our senior Senator might also be getting in the race," DeGette said.

Hickenlooper will host a kickoff rally Thursday night at Denver's Civic Center Park before traveling to Iowa on Friday.