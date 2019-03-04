× Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan to headline 2019 Seven Peaks Music Festival

BUENA VISTA, Colo. — Dierks Bentley’s Seven Peaks Music Festival will return for its second year in Buena Vista this Labor Day weekend.

Performers at the three-day Labor Day festival will include Bentley, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Jon Pardi, Travis Tritt, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Diamond Rio.

There will be a ’90s country night with artists like Deana Carter, Tracy Lawrence and Bentley’s own ’90s cover band, the Hot Country Knights, in addition to Americana and bluegrass artists like The War and Treaty and Steep Canyon Rangers and new country artists like Tennille Townes, Caylee Hammack, Mitchell Tenpenny and Ryan Hurd.

The Seven Peaks Music Festival runs from August 30 to September 1 in Buena Vista.

Tickets to the festival go on sale on Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. at SevenPeakFestival.com.

“I’m ecstatic that we’re getting a second year, because it’s not a given,” Bentley told The Associated Press. “These don’t make money for three, four years. I don’t think I’ll make any money for a long time and more importantly Live Nation didn’t make any money and they lost a lot of money because that’s the way it goes with launching a festival.”