× Cold morning gives way to a warmer week; heavy mountain snow returns: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER — The snow is done for the Front Range but the cold remains with temperatures below zero on Monday morning with wind chills even colder than that.

We have issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day because of the cold temps and wind chills. Wind Chill Advisories are in effect until 9 a.m. for wind chills minus 15 to minus 25.

The patchy fog will give way to sunshine later on Monday.

The mountains will have snow south of Interstate 70 this morning. Otherwise, areas along and north of I-70 go partly cloudy then sunny with highs in the 20s.

Temperatures stay cold in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins as will with overnight lows at or below zero.

But we’ll claw our way above freezing on Tuesday thanks to early sunshine and then party cloudy skies.

Another big storm system hits California today/Tuesday then hits the mountains of Colorado late Tuesday through Saturday morning. Heavy snow accumulations possible.

The best chance of snow in Denver and across the Front Range occur Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Another chance occurs on Friday.

Temps warm significantly this week with 50s on Thursday, Friday, and possibly Saturday.

Weekend: 10% chance of snow on Saturday then drier on Sunday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.