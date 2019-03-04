Video: Third avalanche slides down mountain in Summit County

Wow! Take a look at this! ANOTHER Avalanche! pic.twitter.com/39EWV7jYYC — Dara (@SportsWithDara) March 4, 2019

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — On Monday, an avalanche struck the same area where two were reported just a day before.

The avalanche, which did not reach the road, was confirmed by Summit County dispatch. It was reported around 4 p.m. near Interstate 70 at mile marker 198.

An avalanche rolling through Ten Mile Canyon at Interstate 70 was captured on camera Sunday.

A plume of snow covered the highway between Frisco and Copper Mountain.

“It was not a controlled slide. It was a natural avalanche,” a spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Transportation said of Sunday’s avalanche.

Several avalanche warnings were issued in Colorado following heavy snow this weekend.

Crews had been doing avalanche control work near highways in the mountains on Sunday.

The original video was posted to Twitter by Brandan Clark.