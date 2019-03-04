Body of missing dirt biker found in Mesa County

MESA COUNTY, Colo. – The body of a missing dirt bike rider was found Sunday morning in Mesa County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Karl Mangold, of Grand Junction, was reported overdue to return home late Saturday night and his body was located the following morning in the 29 Road desert north of I-70.

Searchers used a Century Link helicopter to fly into the area where Mangold’s body was found; recent rains and mud made accessing the area by foot too dangerous.

The Mesa County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death and the biker’s death remains under investigation. There were no injuries or suspicious circumstances found at the time of autopsy.