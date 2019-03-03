Video shows South Metro firefighter being honored after dying from brain tumor

LITTLETON, Colo. — South Metro Fire Rescue firefighter Cody Mooney lost his battle with an aggressive brain tumor over the weekend.

On Saturday night, South Metro released video of the 31-year-old Mooney’s body being escorted down the hallway at Littleton Hospital so his organs could be donated.

(1) Saving lives even after his last breath, Firefighter Cody Mooney was honored by family, friends, fellow firefighters and hospital staff @LittletonHosp tonight while being escorted to donate organs after losing his courages fight against an aggressive brain tumor. pic.twitter.com/vyf53wAWOF — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) March 3, 2019

Mooney is survived by his wife and four children. His wife is expected to give birth to their fifth child in a few weeks.

South Metro Fire said it is working to support Mooney’s family. No information has been made available about how the public can donate.