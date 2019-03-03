Vandals shoot out car windows during Denver snow storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Dozens of cars in Denver's Jefferson Park neighborhood were left with broken windows by vandals.

Alex Wingert walked out of her home on a snowy Sunday morning to take the dog out, when her neighbor caught her attention.

"You could see like a hole through the middle of this and then an exit through the other side,” Winghert said.

She was staring at two shattered back windows of her husband's car, with shards of glass and a pile of snow in the back seat. She wasn’t the only one who found the unsettling surprise over the weekend.

Driving along Decatur Street north of Jefferson Park, you can see about a dozen car windows either splintered or missing all together.

Denver police confirm they’ve received multiple reports of vandalism in the area.

“I just can't believe how many people this has happened to in a week,” Winghert said.

Neighbors like Minds Hill were able to catch what looks like a white mid-sized sedan on their Nest cameras outside their homes. The car drives down the street with no lights on.

“You hear a loud pop and then you hear another pop,” Hill said.

“I imagine it's some kids in their teenage years trying to have some fun and doing it the wrong way,” said Taylor Huffman who lives in the area.

Neighbors say this happened late Friday night, but some believe their cars got hit in the middle of the day Saturday, during the snowstorm.

The damage amounts to hundreds of dollars. Anyone with information on this vandalism is encouraged to call Denver police.