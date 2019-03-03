Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Record-breaking cold, slick roads

Thousands climb Republic Plaza to fight lung disease

Posted 7:25 pm, March 3, 2019, by

DENVER -- Thousands of Coloradans and people from across the country raced up 56 floors for a good cause on Sunday.

The event, Fight For Air Climb, is billed as Colorado’s biggest stair climb and benefits those who suffer from lung disease.

Families and First Responders joined forces for the special event at Republic Plaza in Downtown Denver.  It was hosted by the American Lung Association.

There are more than 600,000 people suffering from lung disease in the Centennial State, according to the American Lung Association.

Sunday’s event raised awareness for lung disease and raised money for research that could save lives.

Officials say 89 cents of every dollar raised goes directly to education, research and advocacy.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.