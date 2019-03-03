Thousands climb Republic Plaza to fight lung disease

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Thousands of Coloradans and people from across the country raced up 56 floors for a good cause on Sunday.

The event, Fight For Air Climb, is billed as Colorado’s biggest stair climb and benefits those who suffer from lung disease.

Families and First Responders joined forces for the special event at Republic Plaza in Downtown Denver. It was hosted by the American Lung Association.

There are more than 600,000 people suffering from lung disease in the Centennial State, according to the American Lung Association.

Sunday’s event raised awareness for lung disease and raised money for research that could save lives.

Officials say 89 cents of every dollar raised goes directly to education, research and advocacy.