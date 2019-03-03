Snowfall totals from March 2-3 storm

DENVER — A strong winter storm brought heavy snow into the high country starting Thursday night and moved into the Front Range on Saturday and into Sunday.
Totals storm varied as reported by the National Weather Service and its trained weather spotters. Not all cities and locations have reporting stations.
Totals as of 7 a.m. Sunday.
- Allenspark: 8.1 inches
- Arvada: 3.7 inches
- Aurora: 6.8 inches
- Berthoud Pass: 17.5 inches
- Brainard Lake: 13.7 inches
- Boulder: 5.1 inches
- Centennial: 4.3 inches
- Copper Mountain: 15 inches
- Denver: 3.7 inches
- Denver International Airport: 3.7 inches
- Estes Park: 17.2 inches
- Evergreen: 5 inches
- Fort Collins: 4.8 inches
- Fort Lupton: 3 inches
- Greeley: 5.5 inches
- Ken Caryl: 4 inches
- Lafayette: 6.5 inches
- Lakewood: 4.5 inches
- Littleton: 3.1 inches
- Longmont: 5 inches
- Longs Peak: 22.5 inches
- Louisville: 4.6 inches
- Loveland: 5.5 inches
- Loveland Pass: 20 inches
- Niwot: 4.4 inches
- Silverthorne: 17.5 inches
- Thornton: 4.5 inches
- Westminster: 2.3 inches
- Wheat Ridge: 3.5 inches
- Winter Park: 12.5 inches